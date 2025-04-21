Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines, U.S. Launched Joint Military Drills Amid Criticism

Philippines, U.S. Launched Joint Military Drills Amid Criticism


2025-04-21 09:04:27
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Apr 22 (NNN-PNA) – The Philippines and the United States kicked off their annual Balikatan military exercises, yesterday, amid criticism that, the drills pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), led a protest yesterday, outside a military camp in the Philippine capital, during the drills' opening ceremony.

The group denounced the annual drills as costly, disruptive, and a threat to national security and sovereignty.

Bayan also warned that, continued military cooperation of this scale would heighten tensions in the region, and make the Philippines more vulnerable to external attacks.– NNN-PNA

MENAFN21042025000200011047ID1109455442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search