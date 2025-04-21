Philippines, U.S. Launched Joint Military Drills Amid Criticism
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), led a protest yesterday, outside a military camp in the Philippine capital, during the drills' opening ceremony.
The group denounced the annual drills as costly, disruptive, and a threat to national security and sovereignty.
Bayan also warned that, continued military cooperation of this scale would heighten tensions in the region, and make the Philippines more vulnerable to external attacks.– NNN-PNA
