Philippines, U.S. Launched Joint Military Drills Amid Criticism

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MANILA, Apr 22 (NNN-PNA) – The Philippines and the United States kicked off their annual Balikatan military exercises, yesterday, amid criticism that, the drills pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), led a protest yesterday, outside a military camp in the Philippine capital, during the drills' opening ceremony.

The group denounced the annual drills as costly, disruptive, and a threat to national security and sovereignty.

Bayan also warned that, continued military cooperation of this scale would heighten tensions in the region, and make the Philippines more vulnerable to external attacks.– NNN-PNA