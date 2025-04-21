Partisans Call On Crimeans To Help Gather Intelligence For Destruction Of Kerch Bridge
The partisans made the appeal via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Kerch Bridge has become a key element in the occupation of Crimea and must be destroyed. We, the Atesh movement, are reaching out to the residents of Kerch and all of Crimea: help us collect critical information about the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge and its security," the statement reads.
The partisans are asking Crimean residents to send photos, videos, coordinates of air defense positions, patrol routes, and information on military equipment movements.
"Every piece of information is a step toward the liberation of Crimea," the group added.Read also: Kerch Bridge losing logistical significance for Russia – Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine's SBU State Security Service attacked the Crimean Bridge twice -- first in October 2022 using a truck carrying explosives and then in July 2023 using maritime drones.
