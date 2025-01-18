Porsche India Achieves New Sales Milestone In 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Porsche India has recorded another record year of sales in 2024, achieving a four figure sales number for the first time with 1,006 sales.



Representing a 10 per cent increase over the previous year, it marks the successful introduction of new models that entered the during the year including the new Porsche 911 and Panamera.



Along with the new Cayenne launched in late 2023, Porsche India moves into 2025 with a completely new model range as it launches two new Battery Electric (BEV) today with the all-new Macan SUV and updated Taycan sports saloon



"After a strong 2023, we are happy to have exceeded this with an even bigger 2024, selling more than a thousand cars for the first time," said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.



"This success is a testament to our exciting customer experiences, the introduction of new products, and our recent expansion over the past few years with additional Porsche Centres. With Pune and Hyderabad operations having commenced last year, we are committed to maintaining this momentum through 2025, with new Porsche Centres in Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow planned to open by the end of the year."



Porsche India recorded 156 sales of its two-door sports cars comprising the 911, 718 Cayman and Boxster, marking a 95 per cent increase. The surge for SUVs continued with 454 Cayennes and 259 Macans, equating to 71 per cent of total volume, capped off the year.



Moving into 2025, the new Macan BEV is now available across three models comprising the Macan (₹ 1,21,62,000), Macan 4S (₹ 1,38,62,000) and the 470 kW [639PS] Macan Turbo (₹ 1,68,62,000).



The new Taycan is available initially in two specifications, the Taycan 4S (₹ 1,89,42,000) and Taycan Turbo (₹ 2,52,62,000) with the two-wheel drive version that offers up to 678 km of WLTP range, an increase of 175 km or 35 per cent, to be introduced at later date.



"Looking ahead, 2025 is going to be an exciting year with a completely new line-up of models all launched within the past 14 months, including the Macan BEV and Taycan we have revealed today. As we expand into our three new locations, Porsche India is confident we can continue this positive momentum through 2025 and into 2026," said Vujicic.

