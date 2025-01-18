Surfer Malakai Martínez From Tamarindo Wants To Stay On The Crest Of The Wave In Costa Rican Circuit

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) He had barely started walking when the national champion of the open category was already on his surfboard thanks to the support of his parents. In the waves of Playa Tamarindo, Malakai Martínez Vacca, now 23 years old, forged his passion for this in a community in the canton of Santa Cruz where the presence of this practice is noticeable everywhere.

During the last edition of the 2024 National Surf Circuit (CNS), he reached first place in the open category to end up confirming himself as one of the great bastions of the sport of the waves where he is consolidating himself as one of the main protagonists of the country.

“I started when I was very young, I almost don't even remember when it was, but it was under the guidance of my parents, Jesús Martínez and Shannon Vacca, who took me to Tamarindo to learn how to balance and make my first moves,” Malakai recalled.

He first participated in the CNS at the age of nine in 2010 in a competition in Playa Tamarindo where he finished second in the grommets category (under 16 years old). The talent cultivated mostly in his native Playa Tamarindo has allowed him to win different CNS divisions on seven occasions.

“Guanacaste is fortunate to have many beaches with quality waves and that is an advantage for growing in this sport. Last year the final of the Circuit was held in Playa Guiones in Nosara, many people thought it was difficult for me to become champion because I missed some dates and there was a big difference in relation to the first place, I made a great effort and; luckily, I was able to achieve the goal.”

Currently, Martínez Vacca works as a surf instructor, giving classes to tourists and national fans, as well as foreigners; he also organizes tours for visitors and manages a business of his own in Playa Tamarind .

“I think that in 2025 it is perfectly possible to win the title of open champion again. I have prepared myself quite well for that, I am going with all the hope of finishing in first place again,” said the champion.

This year's edition of the CNS began on Playa Cieneguita (Limón, February 15 and 16)

And will continue as follows:

Santa Teresa (Cóbano, March 15 and 16),

Playa Guiones (Nosara, April 12 and 13),

Playa Dominical (Osa, May 24 and 25)

and the final in Playa Hermosa (Jacó: June 20, 21 and 22).

According to Diego Naranjo, Marketing Director of the CNS, the organizational details of the five dates are“in the final stretch, each detail has been carefully worked on by a team of professionals in various fields.”

“All the logistics are going at a good pace and in the right time, in addition, this is the beginning of the platform for the 2028 Olympic Games. We are sure that this new process of the Circuit will be of great benefit to national sport and that it will allow the emergence of new talents,” said Naranjo. The first places in 2025 will be defined by taking the best four results of the ranking of each surfer, discarding the date with the lowest score.-

