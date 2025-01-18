Nintendo shares drop after underwhelming Switch 2 teaser

(MENAFN) Nintendo's stock fell by up to seven percent on Friday after the Japanese gaming company released a teaser video for its highly anticipated Switch 2 console that failed to excite investors.



The short video, unveiled Thursday, showcased a device larger than the original Switch but with a similar hybrid design, functioning both as a handheld console and a device that connects to a television.



Nintendo withheld technical details, such as screen or processing capabilities, and announced that the console would launch at an unspecified price in 2025. Gamers and analysts will have to wait for a live-streamed presentation on April 2 and follow-up "experience" events in major cities to learn more.



Expectations were high leading up to the reveal, fueled by gaming site reports of "industry whispers" and alleged prototype leaks. The original Switch, released in 2017, has sold over 146 million units, ranking as the third best-selling console globally, behind Sony’s PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s DS.



Krysta Yang, a former Nintendo employee and podcaster, commented in a YouTube reaction video, "Because of all the information that was already out there, maybe people were just like, 'this is what I expected.'"



Nintendo's shares ended 4.3 percent lower in Tokyo on Friday, despite having gained over 12 percent in the past six months.

