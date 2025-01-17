BCT-Bank Of Charles Town Reveals Martinsburg Branch Makeover

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are so proud to show off our newly renovated Martinsburg branch," stated Ms. Frazier. "After 23 years, it was definitely time for an HGTV makeover. And I cannot say enough how thankful we are for so many Martinsburg clients and business leaders to join in our exciting reveal! We hope this renovation, along with other past and upcoming bank-wide improvements, will greatly enhance our clients' experiences."

The Martinsburg branch originally opened in 2001 and has grown to be BCT's second largest branch in deposits and client accounts. BCT also has a branch in Hedgesville, providing BCT a strong presence in Berkeley County, West Virginia.



The Martinsburg branch provides comprehensive banking services that include deposit and savings accounts, retail and business lending, trust services, wealth and investment services, and mortgage lending. The branch is located at 9738 Tuscarora Pike, Martinsburg, WV, 25403. It is open Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to Noon. It also offers drive-through service.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $871 million in assets as of September 30, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. BCT was voted Winner in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. Additionally, BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Financial Planning, and Loan Services. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at .

