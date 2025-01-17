Best Dog DNA Test (2025): Embark Vet Awarded Top Dog DNA Test Kit By Expert Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Embark Vet as the top provider of dog DNA test kits for 2025, highlighting its contributions to advancing canine genetics and care. This reinforces Embark's status as a leader in the field, delivering innovative products that provide pet owners with critical insights into their dogs' genetic makeup.

Embark Vet : recognized for its dog DNA test kits, offering unmatched accuracy, comprehensive genetic insights, and tools that empower pet owners to improve canine health and well-being.

Embark Vet, a global leader in dog health and genetics and official research partner of the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, has transformed the way people care for their pets by offering advanced DNA testing. Developed by veterinarians, Embark's tests are designed to provide accurate and actionable genetic information.

According to Expert Consumers, Embark's dog DNA tests excel in breed identification, testing for more than 350 breeds with 99% breed ID accuracy, and genetic health screening, screening for more than 270 genetic health risks, setting a new standard for quality and reliability.

"Embark Vet's combination of scientific rigor and user-friendly design makes their tests a standout choice for dog owners," said a representative from Expert Consumers.

The recognition comes amid a surge in pet ownership and growing awareness of canine health and wellness. Recent studies show an increasing number of dog owners seeking advanced tools to ensure their pets lead healthier lives. DNA testing has become a key trend, providing insights that support preventative care and improved lifestyle management. By addressing this demand, Embark is helping to redefine pet care, aligning with the priorities of modern pet owners. In fact, 60% of pet owners plan to adjust their dog's routine or feel prepared to be a good pet parent after testing with Embark.

Embark's comprehensive dog DNA test offerings include the Breed + Health Test , Breed Identification Test, and Dog Age Test. Each test is designed to address specific needs, from identifying breed ancestry and health risks to determining a dog's age through DNA methylation science. These products reflect Embark's commitment to combining cutting-edge research with practical applications that benefit pet owners



Breed ID Test: Decode your dog's unique breed mix and find relatives with the world's first canine relative finder.

Breed + Health Test: In addition to breed identification and relatives, screen for genetic health risks and insights about your dog's physical traits. Dog Age Test: Reveal your dog's estimated age and birthday with the science of DNA methylation, as well as get lifestyle and care insights

This approach helps pet owners make informed decisions about their dogs' care, from preventative health measures to lifestyle adjustments.

Embark's process is simple and accessible. Users collect a sample from their dog using a cheek swab, activate their kit online, and send the sample to Embark's laboratory for analysis. Results are delivered electronically, providing insights that can inform everything from health care plans.

The recognition from Expert Consumers underscores the growing importance of genetic testing in promoting canine health and well-being. As awareness of hereditary health risks and the benefits of genetic insights continues to rise, Embark Vet remains at the forefront of this evolving field. By delivering reliable, science-based tools, the company supports better care practices and strengthens the bonds between dogs and their owners.

Embark also offers high-quality, veterinarian- and geneticist-backed supplements. Available in a soft chew format, the supplements are formulated with natural active ingredients to help address and deliver on specific needs observed in dogs:



Embark Multi : An all-in-one solution supporting overall health for dogs of all ages.

Embark Allergy : Formulated to support seasonal allergies and maintain skin and coat health. Embark Joint : Designed to maintain joint health and mobility, especially in senior and active dogs.





About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. is a global leader in dog health and genetics that is transforming the way humans care for dogs. Starting with the most accurate dog DNA test in the industry, Embark is bringing joy to dog lovers by offering the world's best products and services to strengthen their bonds with the dogs in their lives. Dog lovers can dig into their dog's breed, ancestry, and health – and even find and connect with other dogs that share their dog's DNA with the world's first canine relative finder. An official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark believes the bond between humans and dogs brings the world joy and can be strengthened and extended through the power of science.





