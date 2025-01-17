Nearly 60,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer In Al-Aqsa Mosque
QNA
Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of Palestinians gathered today to perform the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the stringent military measures imposed by Israeli Occupation forces to restrict access to the site.
According to Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, approximately 60,000 worshippers attended the Friday prayer in the mosque.
The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that Israeli forces impeded worshippers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque via Bab al-Amud and Bab al-Asbat gates, detaining several young men and preventing them from entering.
Since the start of Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, in October 2023, occupation forces have tightened their control at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to Jerusalem's Old City.
