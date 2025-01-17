Multilingual Terminology Dictionary Of Hajj And Umrah Launches In Saudi Arabia
Date
1/17/2025 3:20:44 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
King Salman has released a multilingual dictionary of Hajj and
Umrah terminology, Azernews reports.
The Saudi Arabian SPA news agency disseminated information about
the initiative, stating that the dictionary aims to define terms
related to the Hajj and Umrah ceremonies, raise global awareness,
and facilitate communication between pilgrims from diverse
linguistic backgrounds.
The multilingual dictionary includes terms in Arabic, English,
Turkish, Urdu, Persian, French, and Malay.
This initiative is an important step in enhancing the pilgrimage
experience for millions of Muslims around the world. By providing
clear, accessible definitions of key terms, the dictionary ensures
that pilgrims can better understand the rituals and practices
associated with Hajj and Umrah, fostering a more inclusive and
smooth experience. This effort also reflects Saudi Arabia's ongoing
commitment to improving services for pilgrims and promoting
interfaith communication. Moreover, the availability of the
dictionary in multiple languages underscores the kingdom's
recognition of the global nature of Islam and its dedication to
supporting diverse Muslim communities.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109102473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.