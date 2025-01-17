Shmyhal Meets With Foreign Ministers Of Southeast European Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of Southeast European countries to discuss the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, the confiscation of frozen assets, and Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

Shmyhal said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“I welcomed in Kyiv our friends from Moldova, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Romania, Turkey and Montenegro. I noted the importance of today's adoption of the Joint Communiqué, in which the participating countries condemn Russia's full-scale aggression, support the EU sanctions regime against Russia, participate in the implementation of the provisions of the Peace Formula, and actively support Ukraine in international organizations,” the statement reads.

At the meeting, Shmyhal outlined the government's priorities. These include defense, recovery (including mine clearance and energy protection), and integration into the EU and NATO.

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Southeast Europe call on world to cease any support for Russia - communiqué

“Much attention was paid to Ukraine's progress towards European integration. The experience of countries that have already completed the path to full EU membership is very valuable for us. It is also important to strengthen cooperation between countries with access to the Black Sea. I thanked the countries for supporting Ukraine's movement towards NATO. I proposed to strengthen our cooperation, in particular in the format of joint intergovernmental consultations, as well as through joint projects on reconstruction,” Shmyhal emphasized.

Today, the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania entered into force. The Prime Minister also welcomed the official opening of the Embassy of this country.

“I am grateful to each state for supporting Ukraine, which helps to resist Russian armed aggression,” Shmyhal summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, during a meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized that Ukraine insists on a just peace based on the UN Charter and territorial integrity.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook