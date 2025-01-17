US Supreme Court Approves Ban On Tiktok

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a controversial ban on TikTok may take effect this weekend, rejecting an appeal from the Chinese owners of the video-streaming app. that claimed the ban violated the First Amendment.

The court handed down an unsigned opinion and there were no noted dissents, leaving in limbo the future of one of the world's most popular social platforms, according to CNN.

The decision, which followed warnings from the Biden administration that the app posed a "grave" national security threat because of its ties to China, will allow the ban to start Sunday.

But there are a lot of lingering questions about how the ban would work in practice because there's no precedent for the US government blocking a major social media platform.

And how exactly the government would enforce it remains unclear.

In its opinion, the Supreme Court acknowledged that for 170 million Americans TikTok offers "a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community."

But the court said, Congress was focused on national security concerns and that, the court said, was a deciding factor in how it weighed the case.

"Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary," the court wrote.

"I'll be making the decision," US President-elect Donald Trump told CNN.

The ruling also puts the spotlight on President-elect Donald Trump, who spoke with CNN's Pamela Brown after the decision came down.

"It ultimately goes up to me, so you're going to see what I'm going to do," Trump said.

Asked if he would take measures to try and reverse the pending ban, Trump said he'll "be making the decision."

"Congress has given me the decision, so I'll be making the decision," he added.

Trump also confirmed he had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying they had "a great talk about TikTok and a great talk about many other subjects."

Last April, President Biden signed a legislation that threatened to ban TikTok unless the app is sold to American national by January 19, 2025.

In the run-up to the ban's effective date, President Joe Biden's administration signaled it would leave enforcement of the ban to Trump.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump's inauguration on Monday. (end)

