60K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
1/17/2025 2:29:39 PM
Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli Occupation
authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
About 60,000 worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
According to the Palestinian News Agency "WAFA," the Israeli soldiers
blocked worshipers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Asbat Gates, verified their identities, detained several young men, and barred them from entering the mosque.
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.
