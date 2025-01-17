Imagetrend Collaborate Validated As Trusted EMS Dataset In NAEMSP Journal Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ImageTrend CollaborateTM dataset has been validated as a reliable resource for EMS research, according to a recent study published in the National Association of EMS Physicians (NAEMSP) journal. The study revealed that ImageTrend Collaborate closely aligns with the gold-standard National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) dataset, demonstrating its value for advancing prehospital care and driving data-informed decision-making.

Empowering EMS Research with Representative Data

In 2022, ImageTrend Collaborate included a representative sample of 9.6 million EMS events from its extensive dataset, while NEMSIS reported 42 million. The study compared the two datasets on metrics such as call demographics, patient attributes, and intervention data, finding them nearly identical across key measures. Variations, such as a slight difference in Census Region distribution due to voluntary participation in Collaborate, further highlighted the dataset's ability to reflect the diverse EMS landscape.

"This study highlights the validity of ImageTrend Collaborate as a resource for advancing EMS research and improving patient care," said Patrick Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer of ImageTrend. "By offering a trusted dataset with additional fields beyond the NEMSIS standard, ImageTrend Collaborate empowers researchers and EMS professionals to address critical challenges. We encourage agencies to opt in, helping to drive meaningful change and shape the future of healthcare."

Key Findings from the Study

The study showcased remarkable alignment between ImageTrend Collaborate and NEMSIS data, including:



Variations in ten-year age groups of no more than 0.3%.

Leading dispatch complaints, such as "sick person," differing by only −3%. Primary impressions and interventions, such as catheterization and ECG use, closely mirroring NEMSIS trends.

These results validate ImageTrend Collaborate as a robust tool for EMS professionals and researchers seeking actionable insights and meaningful data.

Driving Innovation in EMS Research

By participating in ImageTrend Collaborate, agencies contribute to a growing repository of de-identified data, empowering groundbreaking studies in areas like community paramedicine, opioid crisis response, and public health preparedness. Recent research initiatives utilizing Collaborate data have tackled critical topics such as off-road vehicle injuries, extreme heat impacts, and helmet use in injury prevention.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,000 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

