ALTA Congratulates Bill Pulte On FHFA Nomination

American Land Title Association (ALTA ), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, released the following statement from ALTA CEO Diane Tomb on the nomination of Bill Pulte, founder and CEO of Pulte Capital Partners LLC,

to Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency:

"ALTA congratulates Bill Pulte on President-elect Trump's intention to nominate him as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency," Tomb said. "We look forward to working collaboratively with him and the administration to help more people achieve and protect the American dream of home ownership, while ensuring title insurance remains the gold standard in protecting property rights and strengthening the housing finance system and broader economy."

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

