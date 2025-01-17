عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ALTA Congratulates Bill Pulte On FHFA Nomination


1/17/2025 1:13:21 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
The
American Land Title Association (ALTA ), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, released the following statement from ALTA CEO Diane Tomb on the nomination of Bill Pulte, founder and CEO of Pulte Capital Partners LLC,
to Director of the federal housing Finance Agency:

"ALTA congratulates Bill Pulte on President-elect Trump's intention to nominate him as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency," Tomb said. "We look forward to working collaboratively with him and the trump administration to help more people achieve and protect the American dream of home ownership, while ensuring title insurance remains the gold standard in protecting property rights and strengthening the housing finance system and broader economy."

About ALTA
The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Contact : Megan Hernandez
Office : 202-261-0315
Email : [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN17012025003732001241ID1109102105


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search