KROGER WAREHOUSE WORKERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Over 120 Warehouse Workers Join Teamsters Local 14, Prepare for Contract Negotiations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger warehouse workers in Las Vegas have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 14. The group of more than 120 workers organized with the Teamsters to secure improved working conditions, better wages, job security, and guaranteed retirement benefits.

"We joined the Teamsters because it's time we receive the protections, pay, and benefits we deserve," said Rodney Underwood, a Kroger worker in Las Vegas and a new member of Local 14. "We are excited to have formed our union and look forward to negotiating our first Teamsters contract."



Kroger workers in Las Vegas join thousands of Kroger Teamsters nationwide. Their victory is part of a growing wave of union organizing at the company. Earlier this year, 289 drivers at Kroger's Romulus Fulfilment Center voted by a 3-1 margin to join Teamsters Local 337, followed shortly after by drivers in Forest Park, Georgia,

who voted by an overwhelming 96 percent margin to join Teamsters Local 528.

"This is a tremendous victory, and we're proud to welcome these workers to Local 14," said Jason Gateley, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 14. "We're ready to fight for a first contract that delivers the wages, benefits, respect, and dignity these hardworking Teamsters have earned."

"We are building momentum at Kroger and across the entire warehouse industry," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Kroger workers know that the only way to achieve fair treatment, strong protections, and a voice on the job is by becoming Teamsters. We're committed to organizing more workers at this company and throughout the industry to ensure they get the respect they deserve."

