RG Kar Tragedy: Day Before Verdict, Victim’S Parents Accuse CBI Of Being 'Deliberately Inactive'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 17 (IANS) Hours before a special court on Saturday pronounces its verdict in the case of the ghastly rape and & murder of a junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August last year, the parents of the victim on Friday evening, accused Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of being "deliberately inactive" in the entire probe process.

"The CBI has done absolutely nothing in the matter. Even the report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) claims that the room where the body of our daughter was recovered on the morning of August 9 was not actually the scene of the crime. The CBI is showing civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the sole prime accused in the case. They are just trying to prove that. Now only the court verdict will say how far the CBI has been successful in those attempts," the victim's father, with his wife sitting beside him, told media persons.

The father claimed that in the entire investigation process by the CBI, it seemed that some "invisible hand had been pulling the strings" of the investigation agency since the beginning.

"Now the question is who is behind that invisible hand. The administration did not want to and that is why my daughter did not get justice," he said.

Seconding the victim's father, senior Calcutta High Court advocate and CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said that "hurried justice" is not necessarily the "right justice".

"This is not a simple case of rape and murder. Hence, unnecessary haste can often help the real culprits to escape punishment,” Bhattacharya added.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress's state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the CBI started the investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court since the victim's parents wanted that.

"Now they are getting misled by others," he said.