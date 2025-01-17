Emmy Winner Niecy Nash-Betts Joins Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment At The Indie Directors And Creators Lounge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Niecy Nash Betts

Ericka Nicole Malone announces Award-winning and producer Niecy Nash-Betts at the fifth annual ENME Lounge during Sundance.

- Ericka Nicole MaloneLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ericka Nicole Malone is excited to announce the addition of Niecy Nash-Betts, multi-talented Emmy Award-winning actress, producer , director, and author to the lineup of the fifth annual Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge (ENME Indie Lounge).“A Conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts,” is an exclusive event that will be held at The Cabin in Park City, Utah, January 25, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. during The Sundance Film Festival.“A Conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts,” moderated by renowned actress and producer Wendy Raquel Robinson will be a candid discussion, that will touch on Niecy's expansive career and the extraordinary strides being made by women in the entertainment business, both behind and in-front of the camera. The ladies will talk about Niecy's perseverance and her unforgettable Emmy speech, while providing a poignant perspective on staying focused and knowing your value in Hollywood and in life.The by invitation audience will receive a wealth of knowledge in a 45-minute talk, followed by a 15-minute Q&A.Ericka Nicole Malone expresses her excitement, saying,“We are thrilled that Niecy is taking time from filmingAll's Fair to join us at the ENME Indie Lounge. Niecy serves as an inspiration to everyone through her love, commitment, strength, and authenticity. This conversation promises to be truly unique, featuring two remarkable women who have successfully navigated the challenges that have hindered many careers in Hollywood. We are eager to soak up the wisdom they will share, and we can't wait for the magic to unfold.”About the ENME Indie Directors and Creators Lounge January 24-26, 2025For the past five years, the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge has become an essential gathering for industry influencers, thought leaders, and emerging creators. This invitation-only event is designed to foster collaboration, inspire new ideas, and celebrate the art of storytelling in a relaxed yet exciting environment.Ericka Nicole Malone, award winning filmmaker and entertainment mogul, has built a quiet reputation for championing diverse voices in film and media. She invites industry professionals and special guests to experience panel discussions, premieres, performances, and more in a relaxed and elegant environment.The 2025 ENME Indie Lounge weekend will feature a star-studded lineup of artists, performers, and industry leaders, including: DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Vanessa Estelle Williams, Jessica Betts, Spinderella, DJ QNice, Mali Music, and more."We're incredibly excited to host our fifth year of the ENME Indie Lounge with such a dynamic and inspiring group of artists and creators," said Ericka Nicole Malone. "Park City is always invigorating with the Sundance Film Festival, and we look forward to sharing our varied lineup of films, performances, panel discussions, and collaborations with everyone.”This year's event promises to be one of the most memorable yet, blending artistry, entertainment, and delicious indulgence in a breathtaking mountain setting.For those interested in attending the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge, please submit a request to, rsvpify for consideration. (RSVP does not guarantee entry)

