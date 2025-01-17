Richmond American Set To Build New Neighborhood In Dundee
1/17/2025 11:41:16 AM
This exclusive enclave will offer five single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after SeasonsTM Collection (RichmondAmerican/Seasons )-designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable. Richmond American's thoughtfully designed
floor plans will appeal to first-time homebuyers as well as those looking to downsize without downgrading.
More about this community:
New SeasonsTM Collection homes with open layouts
5 inspired single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms and
approx. 1,700 to 2,400 sq. ft.
Professionally curated fixtures and finishes
Close proximity to
Haines City, Lake Wales, Lake Dell and Winter Haven
Convenient access to Orlando and Tampa via US-27 and I-4
Near notable employment hubs, entertainment and recreation
Scheduled to open in the spring of 2025
Call 689.348.5769 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
