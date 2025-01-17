Choice Health At Home Acquires Devotion Hospice, Expanding Post-Acute Care Services In Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Jackson, CEO, FounderTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Choice at Home (“Choice”), a leading provider of home health , hospice , personal care, and rehabilitation services, is pleased to announce the of Devotion Hospice (“Devotion”), a respected hospice care provider in Texas. This strategic acquisition enhances Choice Health at Home's commitment to delivering comprehensive post-acute care services across the Southwestern US. In concert with existing Choice operations in Harris County and the acquisition of Family Tree Private Care, which was also announced this week, the organization has potentially created the largest and most comprehensive home-based care provider in the greater Houston metro region.David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Choice, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited to welcome Devotion Hospice into the Choice family. Their dedication to compassionate end-of-life care aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services at home. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve patients and families across the more than 9,000 square miles that make up greater Houston."The founders and current ownership of Devotion Hospice will continue with the business, ensuring continuity of care and services. Founder Shawn Stevens will maintain a leadership role with Choice Hospice, contributing to the company's ongoing growth and development in the post-acute continuum. Choice's COO, Paul McMullen, commented further,“Shawn is an outstanding clinical leader who accentuates our patient-centric and professional culture. We are very excited about her role and the future of our hospice organization.”This acquisition is part of Choice's strategic expansion efforts following recent growth initiatives in the Southwestern US. The company has been actively broadening its service offerings to provide a full continuum of post-acute healthcare at home."Our goal is to offer comprehensive home-based care solutions to our patients," said Jackson. "The addition of Devotion Hospice allows us to expand our hospice services and reinforces our commitment to provide quality care to our nation's 5th largest metro population (Houston, TX)."Choice has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of Accentra Home Health and Hospice, which expanded the company's presence in Oklahoma. The company continues to seek opportunities to grow its footprint and enhance its service capabilities across the Southwestern region of the US in personal care, hospice, and home health.For more information about Choice Health at Home and its services, please visit choicehealthathome.About Choice Health at HomeChoice Health at Home, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, is a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services. Founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service

