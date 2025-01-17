Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 - Fintech Regulation, Crypto, Web3.0, Forex, Fintech In Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taking place on Mar. 27th, 2025, Wiki Finance Hong Kong 2025 is the largest and most defining Fintech and Web3.0 event in Asia in 2025, promising a rewarding summit for the industry.Event Details:Date: March 27th, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMVenue: The Sky 100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, International Commerce Center (ICC)Focus Areas: Fintech, Web3.0, Crypto, Forex, Payments, AI, Metaverse, NFTsRegistration & Tickets: Free of chargeRegistration Link:Why Attend- Expanded Scale: With over 7000 attendees and 3000 participating companies, this year's Expo is set to surpass all previous benchmarks.- Elite Networking: Connecting with industry leaders, forging new friendships, and establishing lasting connections.- Insightful Discussions: 50+ esteemed speakers sharing interesting perspectives on the future of finance.- Innovative Exhibits: Cutting-edge technologies and solutions from 80+ exhibitorsPast Speakers at Wiki Finance Expo Global:Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY FoundationEvan Auyang Chi-chun, Group President, Animoca BrandsJustin Sun, Founder - TRON, Member - HTX Global Advisory BoardReeve Collins, Co Founder - TetherJun Du, Founder, SINOHOPE & ABCDE CapitalAlvin Hu, Managing Director, Head of Key Account, KuCoin ExchangeKevin Lee, CEO, GateMario Nawfal, CEO, IBC GroupJulian Tehan, CCO, BitMEXHasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, The Shewolf of Nasdaq by Nasdaq Stock MarketMayoon Boonyarat, Director Revenue Tax Policy Division, Ministry of Finance of ThailandJohn Riggins, Partner, BTC IncJohn Patrick Mullin, Co-Founder, MANTRAWeronika Marciniak, CEO, Future is metaEmomotimi Agama, Fellow, U.S. SEC & IFC - Milken Institute, Managing Director, Nigeria SEC/NCMILoretta Joseph, Policy Consultant, The Commonwealth, Chairman, ADFSACDr. Florian M Spiegl, Appointed Member, (HK) SFC - FinTech Advisory Group, Founder & CEO, EVIDENT, Lecturer, HKU - Faculty of Business and EconomicsBrian Norman, CFO – Auros, Co-Chair Web3 & Blockchain committee - FinTech Assoc HKStratos Pourzitakis, PhD, Head of Digital Policy APAC, HSBCBugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets | Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBCSimon Callaghan, CEO, Blockchain AustraliaHassan Ahmed, Country Director, Coinbase SingaporeTo connect, recharge, and learn about industry's transformative trends poised to redefine the future of fintech, register here:

