President Ilham Aliyev: Georgia And Azerbaijan Successfully Play Role Of Bridge Between Europe And Asia
Date
1/17/2025 10:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli
Kobakhidze, President Ilham Aliyev touched on the connectivity and
the Middle Corridor project.
Emphasizing that both countries also act as close partners in
this area, the head of state said:“I am sure that the coordinated
activities of our relevant institutions will successfully complete
this project. Of course, we need to be in contact with many
neighbors here, and we have these contacts. This is a project that
covers a large geography, and again, Georgia and Azerbaijan are
successfully playing the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia
here.”
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.