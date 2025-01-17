عربي


President Ilham Aliyev: Georgia And Azerbaijan Successfully Play Role Of Bridge Between Europe And Asia

1/17/2025 10:18:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, President Ilham Aliyev touched on the connectivity and the Middle Corridor project.

Emphasizing that both countries also act as close partners in this area, the head of state said:“I am sure that the coordinated activities of our relevant institutions will successfully complete this project. Of course, we need to be in contact with many neighbors here, and we have these contacts. This is a project that covers a large geography, and again, Georgia and Azerbaijan are successfully playing the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia here.”

AzerNews

