Ombudsman Calls For International Recognition Of January 20 Tragedy As Crime Against Humanity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva,
issued a statement on the 35th anniversary of the January 20
tragedy, urging the international community to acknowledge the
event as a crime against humanity and to hold those responsible
accountable, Azernews reports.
In her statement, Aliyeva highlighted the events of January
19-20, 1990, when former USSR troops carried out a brutal attack on
Azerbaijani civilians protesting the Soviet leadership's biased
policies, deportations of Azerbaijanis from historical lands, and
Armenia's baseless territorial claims. The tragic incident claimed
the lives of 150 civilians, including women, children, and the
elderly, injured 744, and led to the illegal arrest of 841 people
in Baku and other regions.
"This grave crime against humanity aimed to suppress the
Azerbaijani people's spirit of national freedom and desire for
independence," the statement read. Despite the violence, Aliyeva
emphasized that the Azerbaijani people stood with dignity and
ultimately regained their independence.
Aliyeva also paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who,
despite life-threatening risks, publicly condemned the Soviet
leadership's actions during a press conference at Azerbaijan's
Permanent Representation in Moscow on January 21, 1990. His
leadership was instrumental in giving the events of January 20 a
political and legal assessment after his return to power in
1994.
The Ombudsman criticized the failure of international
organizations to condemn the tragedy at the time, arguing that this
inaction paved the way for further crimes, including the occupation
of Azerbaijani lands and acts of genocide. She stressed that the
January 20 events grossly violated international law, including the
UN Charter and fundamental human rights.
Aliyeva called on international organizations and the global
community to adopt a fair stance, urging them to recognize the
tragedy as one of the gravest international crimes and ensure that
not only the perpetrators but also those who ordered the violence
are brought to justice.
The statement was sent to a wide range of international bodies,
including the UN, EU, OSCE, OIC, and numerous human rights
organizations, as well as Azerbaijani embassies and diaspora groups
worldwide. The Ombudsman emphasized that accountability for this
crime is vital for ensuring justice and preventing such tragedies
in the future.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.