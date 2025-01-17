Ukraine, Southeast Europe Countries No Competitors In European Integration - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and countries in Southeast Europe are committed to mutual assistance in the context of European integration.

This was stated by Foreign Andrii Sybiha, who addressed the ministerial meeting in the format of "Ukraine – Southeast Europe", for the first time held in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today's event is attended by representatives of almost all candidate countries for EU membership, and it is important that in our joint communiqué we confirm our commitment to helping each other on the path to European integration. After all, we are not competitors, but like-minded people who seek to contribute to strengthening security and stability in Europe through EU enlargement," Sybiha emphasized.

He noted that EU member states, in turn, expressed willingness to share their experience of European integration and support candidate states, including Ukraine.

As reported, the first Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit was held in Athens on August 21, 2023, the second one was held in Tirana, Albania, on February 28, 2024, and the third -- in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on October 9, 2024.