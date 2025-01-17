Zelensky Discusses Energy Security With Slovak Opposition Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to discuss security and help Slovakia achieve stability in this field.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this today during a meeting with the head of Slovakia's opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, Michal Šimeček, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.











































"For our part, we are ready to conduct a constructive dialogue between our countries. We are ready to talk about energy security. This is a sensitive topic. We are very open, ready to help the Slovak people achieve energy stability. But it is important for us to hear a signal from the Slovak people that you will also support the Ukrainian people on our path to the EU and NATO, because this is key for us," Zelensky said.

Zelensky discusses talks with Fico regarding war and Putin

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Robert Fico on Monday recorded a video message, addressing Volodymyr Zelensky and inviting him to negotiations to discuss the issue of the Russian gas transit halt via Ukraine.

Zelensky responded by inviting Fico to negotiations in Kyiv on Friday, January 17. However, the Slovak prime minister never confirmed the visit.

Photo: President's Office