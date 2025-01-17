Pakistan Launches 1St Indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Friday launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China, said the military.

Pakistan militaryآ's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has termed the launch of Pakistan's Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite as a momentous milestone in Pakistan's space journey.

It further said that the EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan. In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives.

For urban development planning, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth and managing urban sprawl.

"In environmental monitoring and disaster management, it will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion," said the ISPR.

Additionally, it will support monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources. This achievement is set to position advanced space technology capabilities at the forefront of national progress and development, aligning with the goals of National Space Policy, the release by ISPR concluded.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in a statement termed it a proud moment for the nation. He said that from predicting crop yields to tracking urban growth, the Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite is a leap forward in the country's journey towards progress.

He congratulated the scientists and engineers for their dedication and great team effort. PM Sharif said spearheaded by SUPARCO, this demonstrates the nation's growing capabilities in space science and technology. (end)

