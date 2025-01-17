The pair know a thing or two about the subject.

Young, a lawyer who has been successfully spearheading social justice efforts in the law and legislatures, was of-counsel in a landmark case where an eight-year-old boy, Gabriel Taye, tragically took his life after being bullied. Collins, a

former Ben-gal cheerleader, has reached out globally to combat bullying and most recently launched "Funk Not Fight," an anti-violence initiative.

The Land of the Superheroes seeks to create an aspirational culture where children dream of, have support to become, and support others to become heroes.

The effort, in the spirit of the sixties, inspired by music, art and dance, to send a message that with love and courage, each of us can be superheroes.

Young, who grew up in New York, and Collins, who grew up in Ohio, were both moved when they were young by MLK's message.

Years later they met in Cincinnati while distributing backpacks to children.

They connected immediately around the need to spread MLK's message.

Now, they travel as far as Compton, California and hope to reach every child so that MLK's dream lives on in the hearts and minds of all children.

Their latest creative effort is a video called "Land of Superheroes. Where Children Soar and Bullying Is No More" .

The theme song is composed by music legend and Patti's husband Bootsy Collins. Both are engaging in the project through the Bootsy Collins Foundation.

They will show the video for the first time this MLK day at Cincinnati Music Hall as part of a jubilee for MLK's Beloved Community children's program

"This is the start of

a

movement we hope to reach across the land," said Collins. "As

a

child, I was inspired by Dr Martin Luther King, Ms. Coretta Scott King. Ms. Jackie and John Kennedy, and

a

generation of leaders who fought for all of us. I have been blessed with extraordinary good fortune which allows me to travel the world with this message.

With Michele, I hope to transform our nation into one where every child can soar, and bullying will be no more."

Young said, "As

a

lawyer, I worked for years with

a

team to seek justice for Gabriel Taye, an eight-year-old who tragically took his life after being bullied. Our case became

a

landmark as our settlement required accountability and restorative justice to reach every family in Cincinnati schools. However, laws are not enough. There must be

a

change in our hearts and minds so every child soars and is judged by the quality of their character, not the color of their skin, and stand against injustice and for the bullied. We all can build the nation of MLK's dreams, one child at

a

time."

Patti said, "Just like in the 1960's when music inspired

a

nation, we hope to do so today.

Together, we can."

Learn more about Young: Michele Young. org and Collins: Patti Collins Linked In .

Media Contact: Libby

Coulton; [email protected]

SOURCE Michele Young