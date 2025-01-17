Fast, Secure, And Seamless: Bybit Card QR Pay Set To Transform Payments In Brazil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of Bybit Card QR Pay , an innovative payment feature exclusively available for Bybit Card users in Brazil. This cutting-edge solution aims to transform the payment experience, offering faster and more seamless transactions for daily use.

The introduction of Bybit Card QR Pay aligns with Bybit's commitment to providing user-centric financial solutions. By leveraging Brazil's popular Pix payment system, Bybit Card QR Pay enhances transaction speed and convenience while maintaining competitive advantages for users.

Key Features of Bybit Card QR Pay:



Lower Transaction Fees: Bybit Card users can enjoy reduced costs on their purchases, maximizing savings.

Wider Merchant Acceptance: Bybit Card QR Pay is compatible with Pix-supported merchants, broadening shopping opportunities.

Real-Time Transfers: Transactions are processed instantly, ensuring hassle-free payments. Lightning-Fast Payments: Payments are completed within seconds, making it one of the most efficient methods available in Brazil.

To access this feature, Bybit Card users in Brazil can easily utilize the QR scanner located on the Bybit App's main page or card dashboard. Bybit Card QR Pay integrates seamlessly with existing payment functionalities, adhering to the spending limits of the Bybit Card.

In addition to its user-friendly design, Bybit Card QR Pay is accessible exclusively to cardholders using the Brazilian Real (BRL). To apply for the Bybit Card, users must complete Identity Verification Level 1. This verification process underscores Bybit's commitment to security and regulatory compliance.

Bybit is running an ongoing welcome offer for Bybit Card users in Brazil. New users who deposit 100 USDT have a chance to unlock a reward of 150 BRL, providing an incentive for those joining the platform.

Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, shared her thoughts on the launch:“Bybit Card QR Pay is a game-changer for our users in Brazil. With its seamless integration and lightning-fast transactions, this feature is set to redefine how people experience everyday payments. We are proud to bring this innovative solution to a market where speed and convenience are essential.”

With Bybit Card QR Pay, Bybit aims to redefine the payment experience in Brazil, offering a quick, secure, and efficient solution tailored to the needs of its users.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

