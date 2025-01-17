WAGMI Miami Announces 11Th Annual Event: The Premier Blockchain And Defi Gathering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longstanding event series rebrands as part of expanding its mission to build a thriving community, cultivate deep knowledge, and create unforgettable experiences within the DeFi and Blockchain industry

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI Miami , the flagship event for blockchain and Web3 innovators, returns for its 11th year to the James L. Knight Center on Jan. 21-24, 2025. The coincides with Miami Blockchain Week, designated by the Mayor and City of Miami.

Hosted by the North American Conference founders, WAGMI Miami brings together visionaries, industry leaders and pioneers for a transformative experience featuring dynamic keynotes, engaging workshops and unparalleled networking opportunities. Short for“We're All Gonna Make It,” the WAGMI event series stands as a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market's volatility and signals a collective belief in the industry's potential.

Renowned speakers, including Marco Santori, Mark Karpeles, Paolo Ardoino, Jenna Pilgrim, Luca Netz, Peter Smith and many others, will share their insights on the latest trends and innovations in the blockchain space. Past speakers have included industry titans like Vitalik Buterin, Mark Cuban, Charlie Lee, Erik Voorhees, Roger Ver and Changpeng Zhou.

Keynote Sessions: Unique insights from industry giants on blockchain and DeFi.

Workshops and Panels: Hands-on experiences and in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with thousands of like-minded professionals and thought leaders. Exhibition Hall: Explore products and services from top industry sponsors and partners.

WAGMI Miami proudly partners with leading organizations in the blockchain space, including Kraken, Stake.us, Crypto Banter, IBC, DNA Fund, and more. These partnerships enhance the event's offerings, providing attendees with exclusive insights and opportunities.

“We are thrilled to continue fostering innovation and collaboration within the blockchain community,” stated founder Moe Levin.“Our journey since launching this conference series in 2012 has been remarkable. Together with our dedicated attendees, sponsors and partners that return year after year, we are shaping the future of finance - one connection, one insight, and one experience at a time.”

Set in sunny Miami, WAGMI Miami is committed to inclusivity and community engagement, creating the most engaging and supportive environment for all participants. We believe in the power of bringing people together to foster innovation and drive the future of decentralized finance.

About WAGMI Miami:

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and DeFi space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy. To learn more about the conference and participation opportunities, visit

