Abevmy Global Report 2025 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Abevmy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

This covers global industry analysis in the light of rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about biosimilars among healthcare providers, growing geriatric population, and government initiatives to promote biosimilar usage.

Where Is the Abevmy Market Trending?

The abevmy market size has significantly increased in recent years. It will grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer globally, increasing adoption of biosimilars in oncology treatment, growing demand for cost-effective cancer therapies, expanding approval of biosimilars for multiple oncology indications, and favorable regulatory policies supporting biosimilar adoption.

Can We Expect a Growth Surge in the Abevmy Market?

Certainly, yes. The abevmy market size is expected to see XX FCAGR in the next few years. It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Driving this rapid growth are rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets, increasing awareness about biosimilars among healthcare providers, growing geriatric population with higher cancer susceptibility, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries.

What Are the Major Drivers and Trends in the Abevmy Market?

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the abevmy market going forward. Cancer is influenced by a variety of factors, which can be broadly categorized into lifestyle choices, environmental exposures, and genetic predispositions. For instance, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based non-profit cancer advocacy organization, the number of cancer cases increased to 1,958,310, reflecting a growth of 3.16% from 1,898,160 in 2021.

Who Is Steering the Abevmy Market?

Major companies operating in the abevmy market include Biocon Biologics Ltd., and Viatris Inc. These industry giants have played a critical role in the market growth and are expected to further steer the market with innovative solutions and strategic alliances.

What Are the Prominent Trends to Look Out For?

The key trend in the abevmy market is focusing on developing biosimilars to expand access to affordable biologic treatments, address unmet medical needs, and reduce healthcare costs. A case in point is Viatris, a US-based pharmaceutical company, and Biocon Biologics, launching Abevmy bevacizumab, a biosimilar similar to Roche's Avastin in Canada.

How Is the Abevmy Market Segmented ?

The abevmy market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Dose: 100mg; 400mg

2 By Diseases: Cancer; Eye Diseases

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender; Hospital Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy

4 By End User: Hospitals; Cancer Supportive Centers; Academic And Research Institutes; Home Healthcare

How Does the Regional Analysis Look Like?

North America was the largest region in the abevmy market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

