Sparkserv Announces Pre-Seed Funding Led By Automotive Ventures To Optimize The Service BDC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SparkServ Led by Automotive Ventures

SparkServ emerges from stealth with support from Automotive Ventures to shape the future of automotive service

- Morgan van Haaften, BDC Manager at Gregg Young Automotive GroupATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SparkServ comes out of stealth today by announcing the close of a pre-seed round led by Automotive Ventures with additional participation from innovative dealer principals. SparkServ is flipping the narrative for Fixed Operations, and this funding will allow Spark to optimize the Service BDC optimization for automotive dealerships across North America.SparkServ's platform aggregates data across a dealer's tech stack to create individualized outreach plans for every customer interaction. This simplifies the outreach and scheduling experience for Service BDC agents, which boosts bottom-performing agents' productivity by up to 53%. Spark helps scale dealers' BDC and keep service bays full, without hiring additional reps.SparkServ generates significant efficiency gains with their early customers:Morgan van Haaften, BDC Manager at Gregg Young Automotive Group states,“My team's overall productivity has increased. People aren't double-logging appointments. The culture has changed, and we've been able to minimize mistakes and gather more information because Spark literally walks them through the steps needed to book service appointments.”Using SparkServ, van Haaften has reported more than $400k in additional annualized gross generated by her team, saying,“SparkServ is everything that they say it is, and then some. It works, plain and simple."The Challenge:“Auto dealers today only own 30% of the service market share, and rely on their Service BDC agents to fill their service bays. With customer loyalty at an all-time low, dealers need to invest in Fixed Operations to keep their profit centers afloat,” said McKenna Valley , CEO and Co-Founder of SparkServ.Valley added,“Our solution equips dealers with all the information to make every customer interaction informed, productive, and fast, so they can service customers quickly and effectively.”The Solution:SparkServ bridges the gap between siloed but necessary legacy automotive tools and the operational demands of a modern dealer. Its intuitive platform allows Service BDC agents to more easily leverage existing systems, unlocking efficiency and increasing demand for service appointments to improve dealership performance.Automotive Ventures' decision to invest aligns with their mission to optimize Fixed Operations for dealerships.“SparkServ is a perfect fit for our DealerFund, which is backed by dealership owners focused on technologies that directly enhance their operations and profitability,” said Steve Greenfield, General Partner of Automotive Ventures.“By empowering Service BDC teams with AI-driven solutions, SparkServ enables dealerships to enhance customer loyalty, improve operational efficiency, and drive significant revenue growth. We are thrilled to support McKenna, TJ, and the SparkServ team as they revolutionize Fixed Operations and help dealerships reclaim market share in the service lane.”Exceptional Leadership breathes new life into the Fixed Operations department:Founded by McKenna Valley and TJ Higgins, SparkServ's leadership brings deep expertise in revenue optimization and integration from industries outside of automotive. Higgins' background in cybersecurity and AI automation gives SparkServ a distinct advantage to help auto dealers harness the power of AI.Market Opportunity:Auto dealerships across North America are increasingly focused on driving profits from their service departments, but only hold about 30% market share today. SparkServ's platform helps dealers extract value from stale customer databases and optimize appointment volume for their largest profit-driver: the Service Lane. As the platform scales, SparkServ identifies outbound opportunities and tailored offers, so that each customer interaction is specific, compelling, and revenue-driving.About SparkServ:SparkServ is a leading provider of AI-powered BDC software to generate additional automotive dealership service appointments. The platform aggregates and disseminates data to optimize service scheduling, increase appointment volume, and boost CSI scores, driving measurable revenue gains for Fixed Operations departments.For more information, contact ... or visit .About Automotive Ventures:Automotive Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in companies that drive innovation across the automotive and mobility ecosystems. Automotive Ventures partners with visionary founders to support the next generation of automotive technology solutions.For more information, visit .

McKenna Valley

SparkServ

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.