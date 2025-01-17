Cargill Donates $250,000 To Atlanta Community Food Bank As Demand For Food Assistance Continues To Soar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supports the Food Bank's $5 Million Emergency Fund

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As food prices continue to pose challenges for families, and many Georgians suffer from recent weather-related disruptions, Cargill , a leader in global food and agriculture, has donated $250,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank 's Emergency Fund. This contribution will enhance the Food Bank's existing $5 million emergency fund, which is dedicated to purchasing additional food supplies to aid its nearly 700 partner organizations in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. The funding aims to help meet the increasing demand for food assistance.“Inflation and the inability of some families to qualify for government benefits are placing significant hardships on many households in Atlanta, resulting in heightened demand for food assistance,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are grateful to Cargill for their generous donation during this critical time. This support will enhance our food distribution capacity and enable our partner agencies to better meet the urgent needs of individuals and families who depend on us.”Recent power outages due to winter storms in Georgia are a stark reminder of the challenges that can heighten the need for those who are already experiencing food insecurity. The Food Bank continues to proactively source essential food items, including fresh produce, protein-rich foods, dairy products, and pantry staples for those who are struggling to make ends meet. The Food Bank currently assists an average of 240,000 households each month.Cargill recently established a new Cargill Office hub and is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.“At Cargill, our purpose is to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way and we know this is only possible with partnership and collaboration with organizations like the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The Atlanta Food Bank works day and night to nourish people in need, providing 113 million meals last year,” said Katie Clark Sieben, Senior Director of Environmental and Social Responsibility for the Americas at Cargill.“We are proud to contribute to the Food Bank and help make a positive impact in this community our colleagues call home.”The Atlanta Community Food Bank invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to contribute during these challenging times, either through direct donations or by organizing food drives, to help provide long-term relief. For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how you can get involved or donate, visit .About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at / .About CargillCargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit /home and our News Center .

