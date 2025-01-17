Universal Pest & Termite Now Offering Combined Termite Control And Pest Control Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pest Control / Universal Pest & Termite

Termites Cost Money

Sentricon Termite Baiting System

Full Termite Control with Pest Control by Universal Pest & Termite

- George PilkingtonVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Pest & Termite Launches Comprehensive Program for Termite and Pest Control in Hampton RoadsUniversal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company in Hampton Roads, is excited to announce the launch of their new program that combines termite control and pest control services. This comprehensive program will cover areas such as Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, and all of Hampton Roads, providing residents with a one-stop solution for all their pest and termite control needs.The program includes the highly effective Sentricon Termite Baiting System, which has been proven to eliminate termite colonies and protect homes from future infestations. This system is environmentally friendly and does not require any drilling or trenching, making it a safe and convenient option for homeowners. In addition, the program also includes quarterly pest control services to keep homes free from a variety of pests such as ants, roaches, spiders, and more.One of the key benefits of this program is the full termite warranty that comes with it. This means that if any termite activity is detected during the warranty period, Universal Pest & Termite will provide free re-treatment to eliminate the infestation. This gives homeowners peace of mind knowing that their homes are protected from the costly damage that termites can cause."We are thrilled to offer this new program to our customers in Hampton Roads. Our team has worked hard to create a comprehensive solution that addresses both termite and pest control needs. With our Sentricon Termite Baiting System and quarterly pest control services, homeowners can rest assured that their homes are protected from unwanted pests," said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite.Universal Pest & Termite has been providing top-notch pest control services to the Hampton Roads community for over 24 years. With their new program, they aim to continue their commitment to keeping homes and families safe from pests and termites. For more information about the program and to schedule a termite inspection , visit their website or call (757) 502-0200.

George Pilkington

Universal Pest & Termite, Inc.

+1 757-502-0200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.