Milberg Pursues Litigation On Behalf Of Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman ("Milberg") is pursuing claims on behalf of California individuals, homeowners, and business-owners affected by the devastating surge of destructive wildfires across the Golden State.

Since the fires began on January 7, 2025, at least ten California residents have tragically lost their lives, with over 100,000 residents forced to evacuate the greater Southern California area. Five separate wildfires across Los Angeles have resulted in over 40,000 acres of scorched land, burned structures, destroyed businesses, and property losses.

Milberg seeks to hold all potentially liable parties – including utility providers and insurance companies – accountable for the devastation that California residents have been forced to endure.

Numerous class action lawsuits are being filed on behalf of California residents who have suffered as a result of the Palisades , Eaton , and Hurst wildfires. Class members shall include personal injury victims, business owners, homeowners, and evacuees.

According to the Wildfire Alliance , the fires are set to be the most destructive in the city's history with estimated economic losses approaching $250 billion.

Beyond fire destruction, pollution from wildfire smoke can rise 14 miles into the air and rapidly disperse dangerous toxins far beyond official evacuation zones.

"Justice demands that those who contribute to this crisis bear responsibility for its catastrophic consequences," says Senior Partner, Marc Grossman.

Members of Milberg's Southern California Wildfire Taskforce include Senior Partners Marc Grossman, Greg Coleman, Gary Klinger, James DeMay, and John Restaino; Partners Alex Straus and Vince Carnevale; and Senior Counsel Melissa Sims.

California victims who have lost personal property, businesses, or have been physically or otherwise impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to call 855-922-FIRE or visit the Milberg website

for more information.

About Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC

For over 50 years, Milberg and its affiliates have been fighting to protect victims' rights and have recovered over

$50 billion

for clients. A pioneer in class action litigation, Milberg is widely recognized as a leader in defending the rights of victims of corporate wrongdoing.

Media Contact:

Karine Lim

[email protected]

SOURCE Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED