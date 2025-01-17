Cardiovascular Information System Market Is Projected To Reach $2.49 Billion By 2034 With A 7.4% CAGR Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rising Number of Patients Worldwide with Cardiovascular Illnesses Driving Demand for Cardiovascular Information Systems

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global cardiovascular information system , estimated at US$ 1.21 billion for 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034. Factors such as high acceptance rates and rising awareness of these systems' benefits contribute to market growth.Cardiovascular is becoming more and more complicated, requiring sophisticated systems like electronic records (EHRs) to manage massive volumes of data, retrieve data, and keep patient history records, among other things. Growing demand for cardiovascular devices is primarily driven by the rising number of patients with cardiovascular illnesses and disorders worldwide as well as the increased need for efficient data management solutions in cardiac care units.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:CVIS is a groundbreaking instrument that improves cardiac patient care efficiency. The technology enables enhanced workflow management, precise diagnostic capabilities, and patient safety by combining enormous volumes of data in real-time. When taken as a whole, these elements help doctors make well-informed treatment choices. Furthermore, the market generates lucrative opportunities for players given the growing remote medical data accessibility and the move toward zero-footprint systems.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global cardiovascular information system market is estimated at US$ 1.21 billion in 2024. Demand for cardiovascular information systems is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.The market is projected to reach US$ 2.49 billion by 2034-end. North America is estimated to account for 41.5% share of the market by 2034. The hardware segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034. The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.“Need for cardiovascular information systems has increased as a result of ongoing technological advancements. A significant cause for concern has been the rise in chronic cardiovascular disease prevalence in developing countries in recent years. Due to the widespread prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), there is a substantial volume of data associated with it, making manual handling challenging. By using cardiovascular information systems, healthcare providers may identify patients more precisely and manage patient data more effectively,” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cardiovascular Information System Market:Philips Healthcare; GE Healthcare; Cisco Systems; Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cerner Corporation; LUMEDX CorporationImproved Effectiveness and Interoperability of Diagnostic CentersRising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and the expanding medical industry are major factors propelling the market's expansion. Globally, the number of individuals experiencing cardiac failures, ischemic heart disease (IHD), and arrhythmias is on the rise due to the aging population and sedentary lifestyle choices.The market is growing at a fast pace due to the adoption of digitalization and advancements in the healthcare information technology (IT) industry. The technology is being used by healthcare organizations to remotely access medical records and photographs, which improves the effectiveness and interoperability of diagnostic centers.In February 2023, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), an independent cardiovascular practitioner in the United States, teamed up with Lee Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in New York City, to launch Cardiovascular Logistics, a national platform for cardiovascular care.Cardiovascular Information Systems Industry News:For example, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1, the next-generation cardiovascular image and information management system, in February 2019. This solution provides a holistic perspective to help you make more educated decisions while improving the patient and staff experience, improving health outcomes, and lowering healthcare costs. This allows the organization to broaden its presence globally.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cardiovascular information system market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component (hardware, software, services), deployment (cloud-based, on-premise), application (catheterization, echocardiography, electrocardiogram, electrophysiology), and end user (hospitals, clinics, cardiac cath labs, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global peptide-based cardiovascular therapeutics market is valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2033-end. Global demand for peptide-based cardiovascular therapeutics is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.The global cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnostic devices market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to secure a market value of around US$ 4.2 billion by 2027, up from US$ 3.14 billion in 2022.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 