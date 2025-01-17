14 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The rankings take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance, job safety, employment rate and salary.For the second consecutive year, the need for professionals inhealth careroles resulted in Nurse Practitioner holding the No. 1 spot.Global temperatures in 2024 were 2.30 degrees Fahrenheit (1.28 degrees Celsius) above the agency's 20th-century baseline (1951-1980), which tops the record set in 2023. The new record comes after 15 consecutive months (June 2023 through August 2024) of monthly temperature records - an unprecedented heat streak.The collection is valued well into the six-figures and it will be sold by Auction Monthly. The highlight of this amazing basketball card collection is the impressive selection of rare insert cards including Precious Metal Gems, Star Rubies and Ultra Gold Stars.For football fans, the Monday after the Big Game is theMondayest Monday to ever have Mondayed.Now, Coors Light is turning a Case of the Mondays into a literal case of beer with Mondays Light, new limited-time packaging from Coors Light designed to bring chill to one of the worst Mondays of the year.eBay Motors is the destination for enthusiasts looking to find a huge selection of auto parts and accessories, and this acquisition provides eBay buyers with a safe and trusted online platform to conduct vehicle purchases.CEOs globally rank intensified trade wars as the top geopolitical risk to their companies. They say tensions between the US, EU, and China will have the greatest geopolitical impact, according to a new survey from The Conference Board.Starting onMay 7, only state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards that meet the security requirements established by the REAL ID Act will be allowed for official purposes, including boarding commercial aircraft.FanDuel customers can make a free pick in the FanDuel Sportsbook app on which Manning they think will win a live field goal competition for a chance to win a share of $10 million in Bonus Bets.After signing up or logging in to the Triller app, creators will have access to all their saved TikTok content in minutes. Soon, creators will be able to seamlessly migrate and publish all content to their Triller profile.The beloved heart-shaped candy features sentimental sayings from around the world, including more than 30 expressions in 13 different languages.The partnership will enable drivers to have natural-language conversations with the MBUX Virtual Assistant to get information from Google Maps Platform about nearby points of interest and more."Our new bottle design is a game-changer for ranch lovers, making it easier than ever to enjoy every drop of Hidden Valley Ranch without the mess," said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch.The partnership will focus on providing employers, workers and learners with new AI-powered products and services to help prepare the current and future workforce across industries for the era of work in an AI driven economy.Scoop-apalooza - a collection of four delicious new flavors, available in 28 oz containers and each crafted to bring friends and family together for everyday celebrations. The lineup includes Vanilla & Fudge Brownie, Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, Strawberries & Cream, and Coffee & Fudge Chip.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire