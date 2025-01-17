Gujarat CM Chairs 'Dialogue On Health Diplomacy' In Gandhinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 17 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel said on Friday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has exemplified the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

He said that during the severe challenges of the pandemic, India solidified its position as a global ally by providing vaccines and medicines to over 100 countries.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Dialogue on Diplomacy,' organised by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department and the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs' Policy Planning and Research Division.

The primary aim of this dialogue is to explore the potential contributions of Indian policies and best practices in the Global South Countries. Key discussions revolved around improving global health security, reducing poverty, and fostering equity through cooperation among Global South Countries.

The Chief Minister highlighted India's pivotal role in enhancing access to generic medicines and supporting pharmacy regulations in Global South nations under the Prime Minister's leadership.

The Chief Minister conveyed confidence in India's ability to address complex global health issues, calling the dialogue a vital platform for presenting India's innovative solutions to global challenges.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in the healthcare sector over the last decade. The focus has been on promoting preventive healthcare, ensuring access to quality medical facilities for all citizens, establishing modern healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, and setting up medical colleges and research institutes in urban centres.

The Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat's progress under the Prime Minister's guidance over the past 23 years. Gujarat is home to over 11,000 healthcare institutions, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir, medical colleges, and state-of-the-art hospitals, all working towards improving the health and well-being of the people.

The Chief Minister also noted Gujarat's success, with the state ranking first for two consecutive years in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals in the 'Good Health and Well-being' category.

Gujarat, with its strong healthcare infrastructure, is rapidly emerging as a prominent hub for medical tourism, experiencing a 33 per cent growth rate in this sector, 13 per cent higher than the national average. The Chief Minister also conveyed confidence that platforms like the 'Dialogue on Health Diplomacy' will play a crucial role in addressing global healthcare challenges.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, in his address, highlighted the transformation of Gujarat's healthcare system into a world-class entity under the leadership of then Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He credited PM Modi for the vision behind the establishment of IIPH (Indian Institute of Public Health), aimed at advancing health research and modelled after institutions like IITs and IIMs.

The Health Minister highlighted key improvements in Gujarat's healthcare, including the reduction in child and maternal mortality rates, prevention of non-communicable diseases, and the development of a strong healthcare infrastructure, from primary health centres to civil hospitals.

As a result, Gujarat has been ranked first in the country for health-related SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) in the NITI Aayog index. He reiterated the government's commitment to establishing medical colleges in every district and ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to high-quality healthcare.

The Minister also highlighted that the Prime Minister's vision of an Ahmedabad Civil Medicity is nearing completion, with the state, under the leadership of the Chief Minister advancing the construction of Medicity zones.

Rushikesh Patel conveyed confidence that Gujarat will become a model state by 2047, driven by its comprehensive development in health, education, industry, and other sectors.

Kajari Biswas, IFS officer of the Ministry of External Affairs, congratulated the organisation of the Health Diplomacy Dialogue, highlighting India's leadership in the health sector.

Biswas noted that while India has made significant strides in technological advancements, it has also embraced traditional practices like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homeopathy.

India's development of an indigenous vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic was a global breakthrough.

He also acknowledged the international recognition of India's successful G20 hosting and the global praise for initiatives like the CoWIN app.