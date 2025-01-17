Another Radio & TV Broadcasting Station Resumed Operations In Liberated Aghdere
Teleradio PU has restored the operation of the Hasanriz
Radio-Television Broadcasting Station, located in the Aghdere
district, which was previously inoperable due to the Armenian
invasion, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transportation.
The Ministry noted that the broadcasting station has been
provided with electricity as part of the efforts to restore the
radio-television broadcasting Network in the liberated territories.
The technical building has been repaired, and the station has been
equipped with technical means to be ready for broadcasting.
Specifically, a 300 W television transmitter, a 4x1 configuration
antenna system, and other necessary technical devices have been
installed and put into operation.
As a result, the broadcast of 8 television programs (AzTV,
İctimai TV, İdman Azerbaijan TV, Mədəniyyət TV, CBC Sport, ATV,
Xəzər TV, Space TV) on the 25th television channel (506 MHz) has
been ensured in the Hasanriz and surrounding villages.
It should be noted that to date, the operation of 8
Radio-Television Broadcasting Stations in the liberated territories
has been restored. The restoration activities are carried out in
accordance with the implementation of the "I State Program on the
Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan."
