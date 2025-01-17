Another Radio & TV Broadcasting Station Resumed Operations In Liberated Aghdere

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Teleradio PU has restored the operation of the Hasanriz Radio-Television Broadcasting Station, located in the Aghdere district, which was previously inoperable due to the Armenian invasion, Azernews reports, citing the of Digital Development and Transportation.

The Ministry noted that the broadcasting station has been provided with electricity as part of the efforts to restore the radio-television broadcasting in the liberated territories. The technical building has been repaired, and the station has been equipped with technical means to be ready for broadcasting. Specifically, a 300 W television transmitter, a 4x1 configuration antenna system, and other necessary technical devices have been installed and put into operation.

As a result, the broadcast of 8 television programs (AzTV, İctimai TV, İdman Azerbaijan TV, Mədəniyyət TV, CBC Sport, ATV, Xəzər TV, Space TV) on the 25th television channel (506 MHz) has been ensured in the Hasanriz and surrounding villages.

It should be noted that to date, the operation of 8 Radio-Television Broadcasting Stations in the liberated territories has been restored. The restoration activities are carried out in accordance with the implementation of the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan."