President Ilham Aliyev Holds One-On-One Meeting With Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime of Georgia, who is on a working visit to the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.