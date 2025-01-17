Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Insurance 2025 In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated CDAO Insurance 2025 , taking place on February 27, 2025, in the vibrant city of New York. This exclusive event will convene senior data, analytics, and AI leaders from the insurance sector for a full day of insightful discussions, networking, and thought leadership.The insurance is undergoing a transformation driven by data and technology, and CDAO Insurance 2025 is designed to empower attendees with the knowledge and strategies necessary to stay ahead. From enhancing risk management to implementing AI for underwriting and claims optimization, this year's event will tackle the critical issues shaping the future of insurance.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Sessions: Gain actionable insights from keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies led by top data and analytics executives from leading insurance companies.Focused Tracks: Specialized content addressing topics like predictive analytics, regulatory compliance, AI integration, and improving customer experiences.Unmatched Networking Opportunities: Engage with over 100 senior-level executives to share ideas, build partnerships, and foster industry collaboration.Interactive Roundtables: Participate in targeted discussions aimed at solving pressing challenges and encouraging peer-to-peer knowledge exchange.Confirmed Speakers Include:Luis Velandia – Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Best Doctors InsuranceRita Fuller – Corporate VP, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, New York LifeJason Wang – Chief Risk Officer, VP – Data & Analytics, Allstate InsuranceWhy Attend? CDAO Insurance 2025 is the premier event for data, analytics, and AI professionals in the insurance sector. Attendees will gain practical strategies to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer outcomes in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.Registration Information: Don't miss out-secure your spot today! Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more information and to register, visit .About Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation.

