Fonix Plc Unveils Payflex And Donationportal: Redefining Payment Orchestration And Online Giving

(MENAFN- Pressat) Fonix plc, a leader in mobile payments and interactive services, proudly announces the launch of two new and exciting products, PayFlex and DonationPortal, designed to enhance and optimise payment orchestration and digital fundraising for businesses and charities. These innovative offerings are part of Fonix's broader ecosystem of Checkout products, reflecting the company's commitment to providing tailored, secure, and seamless payment solutions that drive growth in transactions and enhance engagement with business consumers.

PayFlex's phase one launch will transform how consumer journeys enable the ability to recover any failed SMS billing payments with a dynamic alternative payment solution. It minimises revenue loss and enhances customer satisfaction by redirecting users to adaptive online payment options via instant SMS payment links. Supporting methods like credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal, PayFlex dynamically optimises options for devices while ensuring security through 3D Secure and fraud prevention.

DonationPortal simplifies online giving for medium to large charities, enhancing donor engagement and maximising Gift Aid contributions. Custom-branded donation pages build trust, while flexible payment options like cards, PayPal, and Apple Pay create an intuitive donor experience. Streamlined processes remove barriers to giving, with real-time analytics, secure transactions, and automated confirmation capturing every donation opportunity.

“This is a natural evolution for the Fonix business. Our focus has always been to provide the best in class combination of engagement and transactions through the one thing most of us have in our pockets, the mobile phone. PayFlex and DonationPortal represent the next step in our mission to go further in this and empower businesses and charities with innovative, mobile-first payment solutions,” said Rob Weisz, CEO of Fonix.“With these products, we're enabling businesses to grow their revenue and charities to increase donations, wholly centred around the user experience - while delivering unmatched functionality, security and experience in this space.”

Fonix is the UK's leading provider of mobile payments and interactivity solutions, delivering frictionless, engaging mobile experiences for organisations across the media, gaming, charity, digital services, and transport sectors. With a reputation for innovation and reliability, Fonix is trusted by industry leaders including Global Radio, ITV, Comic Relief, Channel 5, and Bauer Media Group.

Discover how Fonix can transform your payment strategy today. Visit .