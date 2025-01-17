Safadi Delivers Letter From King To Lebanese President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday delivered a letter from King Abdullah to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The letter reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon's unity, and stability, a Foreign statement said.

In his letter, His Majesty congratulated Aoun on his election and extended an official invitation to him to visit Jordan, the statement said.

Aoun expressed his appreciation for the King's support and his continued efforts to assist Lebanon. He stressed Lebanon's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Jordan in various fields and conveyed his regards to the King.

During his visit to Beirut, Safadi also met with several key Lebanese officials, including Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, with the discussions focusing on promoting bilateral cooperation and addressing ongoing regional developments.

In a press statement following his meeting with Lebanese President, Safadi stressed Jordan's commitment to Lebanon's security, stability and reconstruction efforts, expressing optimism for Lebanon's future, describing the current moment as a turning point, according to the statement.

He also underlined the Kingdom's continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, an issue closely followed by King Abdullah.

"We believe that the new leadership will be able to move Lebanon forward, serve its interests and contribute to regional security and stability," Safadi said.

Safadi stressed the importance of Israel's compliance with international agreements, particularly the ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza. He called on Israel to end ceasefire violations, withdraw from occupied Syrian territory and commit to a just peace process.

"The only way to achieve lasting peace is to recognise the right of the Palestinian people to an independent and sovereign state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Safadi said.

He also welcomed the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement, but stressed the need for its full implementation.

Addressing the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis, he noted that Jordan has hosted more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees since the start of the crisis in Syria. He reiterated Jordan's position on facilitating the voluntary and safe return of refugees to Syria.

