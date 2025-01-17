Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Appoints Dr. Joanna Massey To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP)

a leader in social branding and programmatic marketing solutions, has named Dr. Joanna Massey as an independent director and Chair of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. With over 25 years of executive experience in communications and media, Dr. Massey has held leadership roles at major companies including Condé Nast Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment, CBS Corporation, and Viacom. Her expertise encompasses corporate governance, digital media strategy, and global brand reputation management. Additionally, she brings boardroom experience across private and public companies, including leadership in governance, compensation, and audit committees. Thumzup CEO Robert Steele highlighted her significant contributions and personal investment in the company as pivotal to supporting its growth strategy.

To view the full press release, visit



About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on

CBS Los Angeles

and in

KTLA .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TZUP are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN