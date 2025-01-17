Unifying Innovation And Patient-Centricity: Clinion Leads The AI Revolution At ISCR 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India- January 16, 2025 : The clinical trials is undergoing a transformative shift, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). At ISCR 2025, India's leading innovators and industry experts will gather to discuss the future of clinical trials, with AI taking center stage as the key driver of change.



As a sponsor, Clinion is proud to contribute to these critical conversations, showcasing how its award-winning AI-powered eClinical is revolutionizing trial efficiency and outcomes.



The need for advanced solutions has never been greater. With 80% of clinical trials facing delays, Clinion's AI innovations are addressing these challenges head-on, cutting trial timelines and costs by 30% while ensuring superior data quality and compliance.



Clinion will demonstrate how its cutting-edge tools are redefining the future of clinical research. From eProtocol Generation, CDASH Annotation, and AI Medical Coding to DM Data Review, and CSR Automation, our AI-driven tools are enhancing trial efficiencies. These solutions are designed to optimize clinical trial management, helping sponsors and CROs operate with unparalleled speed, efficiency, and precision.



Clinion's CEO to Speak at ISCR 2025

Manuj, CEO of Clinion, will be featured panelist in Session 11:“ From Data to Delivery A Journey Through Study Closeout and Submission” during this event. This session will delve into how cutting-edge technologies, including AI, are transforming study closeout processes. Attendees will gain actionable insights into enhancing efficiency and accuracy across the clinical trial lifecycle.



Experience the Future of Clinical Trials

As clinical trials grow increasingly complex, the integration of AI is no longer an option-it's the key to staying ahead. Clinion is at the forefront of this transformation, leading the industry with innovative solutions that set new benchmarks for trial management.

Visit Clinion at ISCR 2025, Booth G7, to explore the future of clinical research and discover how AI is redefining what's possible.



About Clinion

Clinion is an award-winning eClinical platform offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eConsent, ePRO, eSource, eProtocol Automation, CSR Automation, and eTMF. Recognized for its innovation in AI, ML, and GenAI, Clinion accelerates trial timelines, enhances compliance, and reduces costs, empowering sponsors and CROs to achieve better outcomes.







