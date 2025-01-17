Dubai International Airport Remains World's Busiest With 60.2 Million Seats In 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai International Airport (DXB) is soaring into 2025 as the busiest international airport of 2024, with 60.236 million seats (of airlines), marking a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to global consultancy OAG.

While maintaining its status, the airport recorded a 12 per cent increase in the number of seats compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Dubai airport's top position has been supported by Emirates and flydubai which have a powerful presence at their hub and fly to more than 265 destinations.

Interestingly, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) recently reported that UAE skies saw over 1 million movements last year with Emirates Flight 305 from Shanghai marked the one the millionth air movement on December 22, 2024. As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, Dubai-Riyadh was the 6th busiest route. Ranked 10th, Qatar's Doha airport was the only other airport from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to be among the top 10 with 32.455 million seats, an increase of 13 per cent. Doha airport slipped from 9th position in 2023 to 10th in 2024. According to OAG, the second-ranked London Heathrow Airport lags by 11.877 million seats compared to Dubai, recording 48.358 million seats last year. It recorded a 4 per cent growth in the number of seats in 2024 versus 2023. Seoul Incheon International was the third busiest international airport with 41.633 million seats. Among other airports, Singapore Changi ranked 4th, followed by Amsterdam, Istanbul, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt International and Hong Kong International. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was the busiest global airport in 2024 with 62.7 million seats. This includes both domestic and international flights. Dubai International came second followed by Tokyo International, London Heathrow, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, Guangzhou Baiyun, Istanbul, Shanghai Pudong International and Chicago O'Hare International.