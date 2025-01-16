SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Date
1/16/2025 4:42:49 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM ) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
The live webcast presentation and supporting materials will be available on the Sanmina website at in the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at .
Sanmina Contact:
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408.964.3610
Logo:
SOURCE Sanmina Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109099302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.