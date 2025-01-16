Balfour Capital Group Announces Exclusive Investment Summit In Sydney, Australia Febuary 27

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve Alain Lawrence -Balfour CapitalYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the Balfour Capital Group Summit, an exclusive, invitation-only event to be held on February 27, 2025, at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney, Australia. This premier gathering will unite investors, clients, and advisors to discuss and explore the latest developments in global markets and economic trends.The summit's agenda will feature a comprehensive analysis of the first 30 days of the new U.S. presidential administration, focusing on policies introduced under President Donald Trump and their far-reaching global implications. Attendees will engage in discussions addressing critical geopolitical and economic impacts across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. The event aims to provide actionable insights into economic strategies and investment opportunities shaped by these pivotal shifts.Esteemed Speakers and ExpertsThe summit will be led by Steven Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, and Hersh Oberoi, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the Australian and global financial services industry.Hersh Oberoi, Division Head of Australia on behalf of Balfour Capital Group, specializes in project management, portfolio consulting, and financial market analysis, bringing expertise in multi-asset portfolio management, financial risk assessment, and investment research. Currently engaged in transformative projects for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Hersh is also a portfolio consultant at Stocks in Global PTY LTD, focusing on strategy modeling and risk mitigation. His distinguished career includes leadership roles in quantitative trading , investment analysis, and algorithm development at institutions such as National Australia Bank, Snap Innovations, and Genesis Proprietary Trading. Hersh holds an MBA with distinction in Finance and Derivatives, a Diploma in Financial Planning, and advanced training in algorithmic trading, portfolio management, and risk management.Adding a global perspective to the summit is Vikram Aditya Srivastava, Head of Asia at Balfour Capital Group based in Hong Kong. Vikram brings extensive experience in investment management and startup investment. His accomplishments include onboarding over 400 angel investors and raising more than USD 3.5 million for startups during his tenure at AngelHub. Previously, Vikram played a pivotal role at Coleman Research, driving 1500% year-over-year growth for a key APAC account. He also has experience in corporate innovation and scaling manufacturing for startups through his work at Brinc. Vikram holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from The University of Hong Kong, where he was a recipient of the HKU Foundation Scholarship and served as Class Representative for the EEE department. His engineering background and entrepreneurial leadership further enhance his ability to deliver innovative investment solutions.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a leading investment financial firm managing over $400 million in assets under management (AUM). The firm's diverse portfolio spans various asset classes globally, enabling it to deliver exceptional value and growth for its clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic foresight, Balfour Capital Group continues to expand its global footprint and provide unparalleled expertise in wealth management and investment advisory.Event Highlights:Keynote Analysis: Policies introduced under the new U.S. presidential administration and their global economic implications.Panel Discussions: Geopolitical and economic impacts across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, advisors, and fellow investors.Registration: This event is by invitation only. For more information or to inquire about attendance, please contact Balfour Capital Group.### END ###Media Contact:

