SWISS Resumes Flights To Tel Aviv

Swiss International Air Lines will resume flight operations to Tel Aviv from February 1.
This was decided by the airline and its parent Lufthansa Group following a detailed analysis of the situation in the Middle East. Until further notice, the flight is planned without overnight accommodation for the crews.
As of February 1, SWISS will fly daily from Zurich to the Israeli metropolis with a short-haul Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline announced on Thursday. Flights to and from Beirut will remain suspended.
From February, Swiss will also be using Israeli airspace again for overflights, while Lebanon will continue to be bypassed.
SWISS had suspended flights to Israel for the first time following the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist group Hamas on October 7, 2023. Since then, flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv have been irregular.
This was the case for a short period in April and September 2024 due to the ongoing fighting in the Middle East.
In addition to Lufthansa and SWISS, the Lufthansa Group also includes Edelweiss, Austrian Airlines , Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
