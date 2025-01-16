Colonists Attack Villages Near Nablus

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Nablus / PNN/

Last night, Israeli colonists attacked the villages of Qasra and Burin, south of Nablus, under the protection of the Israeli army.

Local sources reported that a number of citizens suffered from suffocation while confronting the colonists' attack on homes on the outskirts of the two villages.

He pointed out that the settlers burned a vehicle in Burin belonging to Adnan Izzat Al-Zaben, and the occupation forces prevented civil defense crews from extinguishing it.

The report of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission monitored the martyrdom of 10 citizens during the past year at the hands of settlers, who caused 373 fires in properties and fields in the governorates of Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin and Tulkarm, in addition to 451 violations that resulted in the uprooting, damage, sabotage and poisoning of a total of 14,212 trees, including 10,459 olive trees.