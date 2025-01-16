Kuwait Loses To France 19-43 In IHF Handball World Cup
1/16/2025 3:10:25 PM
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti handball team suffered its second defeat in the IHF World Handball Cup on Thursday against the French team with a score of (19-43) in Group C.
The tournament started on January 14 and will run until February 2 in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway.
The Kuwait team were determined to deliver a good performance at the start of the game, as they were neck-to-neck with France, the 2024 European champions and 2023 World Cup runners-up, for ten minutes. However, as the match progressed, France's experience made the difference and the French team took full control to end the first half with a 21-8 lead.
In the second half, the Kuwaiti team tried to narrow the gap, but the French team derailed their attempts and kept their big lead to end the match with a score of 43-19.
Kuwaiti team had previously lost its opening match to Austria (26-37), and they now have one final match against Qatar on Saturday. A win is a must in order to advance to the next stage of the tournament. (end)
