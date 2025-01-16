Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Blackswan
HUB cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB”) , a global leader in advanced cybersecurity and data fabric technology, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackSwan Technologies Inc. (“BlackSwan”).“This Acquisition represents a transformative step for HUB, which we believe will solidify our position as a secured data management and compliance solutions leader,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security.“We are on track for every single item delivered moving forward towards making HUB the unparalleled top choice for cybersecurity and data management solutions. BlackSwan's groundbreaking technologies will enable us to deliver unmatched value to our clients, particularly in the financial sector, where the stakes for security and compliance have never been higher.”
About HUB Security Ltd.
HUB Cyber Security (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in advanced cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. HUB's offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.
